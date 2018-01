Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge OFFICIAL RULES

IMPORTANT: Please read these Official Rules before entering the Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge (the “Contest”), presented by Penguin Young Readers Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC (“Sponsor”). By entering the Contest, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules. These Official Rules shall govern in the event of any inconsistency with other Contest-related materials.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ELIGIBILITY: The Contest is open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are ages 5 - 12 at time of entry. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. THERE IS NO LIMIT TO THE AMOUNT OF ENTRIES PER PERSON. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED. Employees of Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, and agencies, and their immediate family members and persons living in their household are not eligible to enter the Contest.

ENTRY PERIOD: Contest begins at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on March 1, 2017, and ends at 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 31, 2017.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter the contest, visit the contest website at http://www.imaginormouschallenge.com and have a parent, legal guardian or teacher complete and submit the online entry form along with your original short story of no more than one hundred (100) words in the space provided. The entry form must include the following information: the first name of child; the child’s age; the child’s grade in school; the parent, legal guardian or teacher’s first and last name; and contact information (email and/or telephone number). By entering the Contest, entrants represent and warrant that the entries are their own and original creations, and do not violate or infringe the rights, including, without limitation, copyrights, trademark rights or rights of publicity/privacy, of any third party.

In the event of a dispute, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address used for entry. Automated entries are prohibited, and any use of automated devices will result in disqualification. Sponsor is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry of information by entrants; or lost or late entries or transmissions; interrupted or unavailable network, server, or other connections; scrambled transmissions or other errors or problems of any kind whether mechanical, human, or electronic, technical malfunctions of any computer hardware, software, or any combinations thereof; or problems associated with any virus or any other damage caused to entrants’ systems. Incomplete or illegible entries will be voided. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. If for any reason the Contest is not capable of being conducted as described in these Official Rules, Sponsor shall have the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest.

PRIVACY POLICY: All information submitted in connection with entry to this Contest shall be governed by Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/privacy/. By entering this Contest, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to this privacy policy.

Use of entrants’ data (name and email address) will be used only for the purposes of contact with regard to the Contest.

JUDGING: On or about June 14, 2017, five (5) winners will be chosen from all eligible entries received by the entry deadline. Entries will be judged on creativity and imagination, with equal weight given to each criterion. Winners’ parent, legal guardian or teacher will be notified via email or phone and must respond to notification within ten (10) days of receipt. If a winning entry is submitted by a teacher, it is the teacher’s responsibility to inform the parents or legal guardians of the winner immediately so that the parent or legal guardian is able to respond to the notification within the specified ten (10) days. Winners’ parent or legal guardian will also be required to complete, execute and return Affidavits of Eligibility and Release within ten (10) days of receipt. Noncompliance with these conditions may result in forfeiture of the Prize, and Sponsor reserves the right to select alternate winners (in random drawing from other eligible entries received before the deadline) in such circumstance. If any winner notification of the Prize is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor may, at its discretion, select an alternate winner.

GRAND PRIZE: Five (5) Grand Prize Winners will each receive: a trip for the winner, the winner’s parent or legal guardian and up to two (2) additional family members (four (4) people maximum) to New York City and London. The New York City portion of the trip shall take place August 4-6, 2017 to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical on Broadway (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $250.00) and shall include: round-trip economy class airfare (or ground transportation costs if winner and companions are local) for four from the airport (or transportation center) nearest the winner’s hometown to New York City (ARV: $1,000.00); hotel accommodations for four for three (3) nights in New York City (ARV: $1,000.00); a self-guided Roald Dahl-themed tour of New York City including tickets to the Empire State Building (ARV $160.00); and a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park (ARV $145.00). New York City Prize Approximate Retail Value (with airfare): $2,555.00 each. Winner and companions will then travel to London from New York City on August 6th, landing on August 7th, and staying in London until August 10, 2017. The London portion of the trip will include round-trip economy airfare for four (4) to London from New York; a family room for two (2) adults and (2) children in a central London location for three (3) nights; standard class return train travel to and from, and family entry into, the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire (Roald Dahl’s home village, 40 minutes by train from London Marylebone). Other London activity may be added at the Sponsor’s discretion and will be communicated to the prize winners. London Prize Approximate Retail Value (with airfare): $6105.00.

Winners must be available to travel on the dates specified above; if a winner is unavailable for those dates, an alternate winner will be chosen from the pool of contestants under consideration for the prize but not chosen as a finalist.

Winners are responsible for any expenses not expressly included in the prize description, such as transportation to and from the airports in both New York and London; travel within New York City and London; personal expenses; travel and health insurance; meals; beverages; gratuities and any additional hotel expenses such as telephone calls, incidentals and upgrades or other charges that may arise.

Winners must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Winners’ parents and legal guardian and any other travel companions under the age of 18 must sign a travel companion release prior to the commencement of travel and any travel companions under the age of 18 must have a travel companion release signed by a parent or legal guardian on their behalf.

No transfer or cash or other substitution of all or part of a prize is permitted, except by Sponsor, which reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the prize or prize component with another of comparable or greater value. Any and all taxes on the prize will be the responsibility of the winners. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any delays, damage in the delivery of the prize, and/or loss of any prize in connection with delivery of the prize. In the event that there is an insufficient number of eligible entries, Sponsor reserves the right not to award the prizes.

TEACHERS'/SCHOOLS' PRIZE: each Grand Prize Winner will also win for their school: a Roald Dahl library of books which is comprised of the following books in hardcover, trade paperback and digest (paperback): BFG’s Gloriumptious Journal; The Big Friendly Doodle Book; Boy; Boy and Going Solo; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: A Play; Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Broadway Tie-in; Danny Champion of the World; Esio Trot; Fantastic Mr. Fox; George’s Marvelous Medicine; Giraffe and the Pelly and Me; Going Solo; James and the Giant Peach: A Play; James and the Giant Peach; Magic Finger; Marvelous Matilda Sticker Activity Book; Matilda; Matilda Broadway Tie-in; Matilda Fantastically Fine; Revolting Rhymes; Roald Dahl’s Mischief and Mayhem; The Twits; Who Was Roald Dahl?; The Witches; The Witches Activity Book; Wonderful, Wicked and Whizzpo; and World of Roald Dahl Mad Libs®, and has a retail value of $397.00; and a prize pack of Post-It ® products, which includes Post-it® Super Sticky Notes, Post-it® Flags, and many other Post-it® Brand Products, with an estimated retail value of $100. Total Approximate Retail Value = $497.00.

DISCLAIMERS: By competing in this Contest and/or accepting the prize, entrants agree that Sponsor, and its respective parent companies, assigns, subsidiaries and affiliates, and advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies and all of their respective employees, officers and directors will have no liability whatsoever, and will be held harmless by entrants for any liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to person and property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse, or use of the prizes, or participation in this Contest. By accepting a prize, the winners grant to Sponsor the right to edit, publish, copy, display and otherwise use their entries in connection with this Contest, and to further use their names, likenesses, and biographical information in advertising and promotional materials, without further compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law.

Any dispute arising from this Contest will be determined according to the laws of the State of New York, without reference to its conflict of law principles, and by entering the entrants consent to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts located in New York County and agree that such courts have exclusive jurisdiction over all such disputes.

WINNERS LIST: For a list of the winners, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope by December 14, 2017 to Adrienne Vrettos, Penguin Young Readers Group, Attention: The Imaginormous Challenge, 345 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014.

SPONSOR: Penguin Young Readers Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, 345 Hudson Street, New York, New York 10014.